Congratulations to AEW star Sammy Guevara

AEW star Sammy Guevara was once considered a pillar of the company, but after failing to win over the fans, he is now trying to climb the ladder from the bottom again. He is currently wrestling on All Elite Wrestling's sister promotion: ROH. After teaming up with Dustin Rhodes last year, he turned heel this year and allied with Rush.
Before joining AEW, the reigning ROH World Tag Team Champion was making a name for himself on the independent circuit. Along with wrestling, he also started vlogging on YouTube around 2015. His videos gained popularity over time as fans witnessed the personal life and behind-the-scenes struggles of a promising star.
In his 450th vlog, Sammy Guevara revealed that he has been vlogging for over 10 years. The Spanish God also hinted that he might stop posting videos after his 500th vlog.
"I have been doing vlogs for 10-11 years, just showing the journey from the independent to getting signed, to getting married, to having a baby. It's just wild to look back at some of these videos to see how young I was. I don't know when I am going to stop doing vlogs. I always look at the number five hundred," he said.
Dustin Rhodes sends a warning to Sammy Guevara
Sammy Guevara disrespected Dustin Rhodes a few weeks ago while the latter has been recovering from his double knee surgeries.
Recently, the Natural took to X and sent a stern warning to Kyle Fletcher and the Spanish God.
"Ty. Gonna be a while but just know, i am gonna push my rehab slow but hard and when I come back, 2 people gonna get a what for, Kyle Fletcher and Sammy" he wrote..
It remains to be seen when Dustin will return and get his hands on the former TNT Champion.
