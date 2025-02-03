Congratulations to AEW star Saraya (fka Paige)

AEW star Saraya recently received some good news. The news was regarding her upcoming book, Hell in Boots: Clawing My Way Through Nine Lives. The book is a memoir of The Anti Diva's life filled with lots of drama, stardom, and despair.

The AEW star has reportedly shared uncensored details in her book, providing a deep insight into her rocky life and career thus far. She has shared her journey through substance abuse struggles, regaining pride after a sex tape leak, WWE stardom, recovery from a near-career-ending injury, and finally, her triumphant return as AEW Women's World Champion.

Taking to her X (formerly Twitter) account, Saraya revealed that her memoir was now the number one audiobook on Amazon under the wrestling section. She expressed her excitement in her recent post.

The former Paige wrote, "I’m number 1 in audio book now too!! Make sure you purchase from all platforms!! We gonna be New York Times best seller babayyy!!"

Check out her tweet below:

The book is 272 pages long and due out in March 2025.

Saraya's AEW contract is set to expire this year

Saraya has been missing from AEW TV since October last year. According to reports, she asked Tony Khan for some time away from the ring to focus on her Hollywood career.

Speaking to TMZ in a recent interview, she revealed that her contract with the Jacksonville-based promotion will expire in September this year. She didn't reveal if she'd re-sign with the company.

She told TMZ, "My contract is up with AEW in September, so I don’t know. Maybe I’ll stay with them, maybe not, I don’t know.”

Many fans believe she might return to her previous company, WWE. She worked for the Stamford-based promotion for more than a decade. She had a fantastic run in the company but later, towards the end, she had to take up some non-wrestling roles as she had to retire due to severe neck issues.

