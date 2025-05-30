Congratulations to AEW star Will Ospreay

Will Ospreay is one of the best professional wrestlers in the world. He has now achieved a major milestone that proves how good he is in the ring.
At AEW Double or Nothing 2025, Ospreay and Hangman Page competed in the Men's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament final. Due to the nature of this match, it ended up main eventing the show. As expected, both Ospreay and Page put on a spectacular contest that had fans on the edge of their seats throughout the match.
In the end, it was Hangman Page who emerged victorious after an incredibly physical bout. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has now released the ratings for Double or Nothing, and he has given this match five and a half stars. With these new ratings, this is Ospreay's 51st five-star match, while Hangman now has seven five-star matches under his belt after these ratings.
Eric Bischoff fires back at Will Ospreay for recent comments
Will Ospreay came under a bit of controversy lately after he made some shocking comments against WWE. He claimed that AEW's product was superior to the sports entertainment juggernaut in every possible way. These comments drew a reaction from both fans and critics alike.
In a recent edition of his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff hit back at Ospreay's claims, stating that his statement makes him look like a goof and invites fans to view AEW's in-ring product from a subjective position, which will cause the promotion to lose more credibility.
“Will Ospreay continually going out there and maintaining that the in-ring product of AEW is light years ahead of WWE is comical. It’s a comical statement to make; it’s a ridiculous statement to make. It invites fans to look at your in-ring product from a subjective position. They’re comparing AEW to WWE, and you lose a lot of credibility that way. In this case, Will Ospreay ends up looking like a goof," he said. [H/T: Ringside News]
It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the Aerial Assassin after Double or Nothing.