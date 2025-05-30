Congratulations to AEW star Will Ospreay

Will Ospreay is one of the best professional wrestlers in the world. He has now achieved a major milestone that proves how good he is in the ring.

Ad

At AEW Double or Nothing 2025, Ospreay and Hangman Page competed in the Men's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament final. Due to the nature of this match, it ended up main eventing the show. As expected, both Ospreay and Page put on a spectacular contest that had fans on the edge of their seats throughout the match.

In the end, it was Hangman Page who emerged victorious after an incredibly physical bout. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has now released the ratings for Double or Nothing, and he has given this match five and a half stars. With these new ratings, this is Ospreay's 51st five-star match, while Hangman now has seven five-star matches under his belt after these ratings.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Details of Goldberg's last match HERE

Eric Bischoff fires back at Will Ospreay for recent comments

Will Ospreay came under a bit of controversy lately after he made some shocking comments against WWE. He claimed that AEW's product was superior to the sports entertainment juggernaut in every possible way. These comments drew a reaction from both fans and critics alike.

In a recent edition of his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff hit back at Ospreay's claims, stating that his statement makes him look like a goof and invites fans to view AEW's in-ring product from a subjective position, which will cause the promotion to lose more credibility.

Ad

“Will Ospreay continually going out there and maintaining that the in-ring product of AEW is light years ahead of WWE is comical. It’s a comical statement to make; it’s a ridiculous statement to make. It invites fans to look at your in-ring product from a subjective position. They’re comparing AEW to WWE, and you lose a lot of credibility that way. In this case, Will Ospreay ends up looking like a goof," he said. [H/T: Ringside News]

Ad

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the Aerial Assassin after Double or Nothing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More