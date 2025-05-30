"It's a ridiculous statement to make"- Wrestling veteran blasts top star for claiming AEW is better than WWE

Another intense argument has been triggered by an AEW star amid the ongoing rivalry between the Jacksonville-based company and WWE, this time over bold claims about in-ring superiority.
Following remarks praising All Elite Wrestling as being far superior to WWE, a wrestling veteran has now criticized one of the promotion's most well-known figures, Will Ospreay. The criticism was anything but subtle.
In the latest episode of the 83 Weeks with Eric Bischoff podcast, the former RAW General Manager fired back at Will Ospreay’s claim that All Elite Wrestling "outshines WWE in every aspect," including the in-ring product. Bischoff called the claim “comical” and believed that it made The Aerial Assassin look like a "goof,” arguing that such comments could hurt the promotion's credibility rather than enhance it.
“Will Ospreay continually going out there and maintaining that the in-ring product of AEW is light years ahead of WWE is comical. It’s a comical statement to make; it’s a ridiculous statement to make. It invites fans to look at your in-ring product from a subjective position. They’re comparing AEW to WWE, and you lose a lot of credibility that way. In this case, Will Ospreay ends up looking like a goof," he said. [H/T: Ringside News]
While Eric Bischoff did praise Ospreay’s talent and even mentioned that the Jacksonville-based promotion has produced great moments, he was pretty blunt in his overall view, stating that about 70% of what he saw was not very good.
Eric Bischoff was unhappy with a marquee match at AEW Revolution 2025
Earlier this year, Eric Bischoff, while speaking on his podcast, addressed a marquee match from AEW Revolution 2025 and made it clear that he wasn’t a fan of how it played out.
The match in question was the Falls Count Anywhere bout between Mariah May and Toni Storm for the Women's World Title, and Bischoff described it as "bad for the business, in general." Moreover, the veteran mentioned that the extreme violence on display could harm the company's reputation with advertisers and TV networks.
While Bischoff wasn't impressed, many fans praised the bout for its gritty, hardcore presentation.