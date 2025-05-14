"Good PR," "He needs to stop talking"- Fans erupt after Will Ospreay claims AEW is better than WWE

Will Ospreay recently claimed that AEW was better than WWE. Fans have now given their thoughts on these comments.

Ever since AEW launched in 2019, the company has been at loggerheads with WWE. It has done everything to compete with the Sports Entertainment juggernaut. Wrestlers from both promotions have also taken shots at each other live on TV.

During a recent interview with Z100 New York, Will Ospreay claimed that AEW was better than WWE in every way. He further noted that while WWE Superstars were good at their jobs, AEW talents were so much better, even on their worst day.

"We smoke them in every field of wrestling. Mate, we're just better. Like, I respect them. I respect every single one of them there. They're all vets. They all know what they're doing. They're great at their job. But we are so much more of a better wrestling company than them. Our guys smoke them every single day of the week. They've got good guys, like Gunther. They've got great guys, like Randy Orton. Like Chad Gable. I respect all of them, but on our worst day, we smoke all of you guys,” he said. [H/T: Fightful]

Fans caught wind of these comments and took to X to give their thoughts. Check out some of the reactions below:

Will Ospreay points out the biggest thing he does not like about WWE

Before arriving in AEW, Will Ospreay had the opportunity to head to WWE. However, he decided to turn All Elite so that he could remain closer to his family and fly home whenever he wanted. Later, Triple H made some remarks about younger talents not wanting to grind, and The Aerial Assassin hit back at The Game on live TV.

During a recent interview with The Daily Star, Ospreay said that he does not like the frequent camera cuts in WWE since it detaches him from in-ring action.

“I don’t like camera cuts in WWE, especially during a sequence or on an impact of moves. I hate the hard cam… the moment it goes to hard cam, I feel so detached from wrestling. I feel like the camera is ringside for a reason, so you can get any bit of emotion,” he said. [H/T: WrestlingNews.co]

It will be interesting to see what's next for Will Ospreay in AEW.

