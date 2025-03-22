"It's bad for the business" - Eric Bischoff unhappy with AEW and Tony Khan over Revolution 2025 match

AEW Revolution 2025 featured a number of high-stakes matchups, including one that made headlines for its grittiness and viciousness. Eric Bischoff has now voiced his disapproval of the bout, arguing that it may have a negative impact on All Elite Wrestling's business.

Toni Storm and Mariah May pushed the boundaries of violence and storytelling in women's wrestling in their bloody and brutal Falls Count Anywhere match at Revolution 2025. The Timeless One retained her AEW Women's World Title after pinning The Glamour and bringing one of the company's most acclaimed feuds to an end for the time being.

Storm vs. May at the LA pay-per-view was an exhibition of hardcore viciousness, with both women using a variety of weapons - including a taser, and, at one point, shards of glass taped to their fists in Taipei Deathmatch style - to inflict punishment on the other. Although numerous fans enjoyed the bout in question (some even arguing it should have main-evented Revolution), Eric Bischoff recently shared his own observations on how the match could affect AEW's business.

On the latest edition of 83 Weeks, Bischoff argued that violent bouts like Toni Storm and Mariah May's Hollywood Ending matchup risked turning employees and executives from ad agencies and networks off of pro-wrestling. He said:

"Nobody's gonna be surprised, it's not my cup of tea. I think it's bad for the business, in general, because I think it's just one more thing that gives permission for people in the industry (I'm talking about Madison Avenue, the advertising industry and the agencies that represent them and network executives). It just gives them more and more reason to have a bad taste in their mouth about pro-wrestling. And it doesn't draw money. It's satisfying a certain percentage of the audience, and I guess if that's your goal, and you want to check that box and you're willing to go that far to do it, that's your business model," said Eric Bischoff. [2:03 - 2:48]

Notably, the Jacksonville-based company's flagship TV show Dynamite saw a major boost in ratings after Revolution 2025 - a trend that has continued over the past week.

Toni Storm set for a major title defense at AEW Dynasty

On the Dynamite after Revolution, Toni Storm invited the All Elite women's locker room to step up to her. Her call was answered by Megan Bayne, who has been establishing her dominance over the roster in recent weeks, and who blindsided The Illustrious One on the entrance ramp.

Storm afterwards tried to get even with The Megasus while rescuing her old tag partner and rival Thunder Rosa from the latter's post-match assault on Collision - unfortunately, Bayne dropped the World Champion with her finisher once again. The former Stardom powerhouse defeated Kris Statlander in their rematch this Wednesday and exchanged blows with Storm afterward until the two women were separated by security.

Storm then challenged Bayne to an AEW Women's World Title match at Dynasty 2025 to close out Dynamite.

