"Farewell" - Toni Storm reacts after bloody showdown at AEW Revolution

Toni Storm went to war for the third time against her former protege-turned-bitter rival Mariah May at AEW Revolution. She sent a farewell message to her opponent after their showdown.

Ad

The Glamour turned her back on The Timeless star last year and captured the AEW Women's Championship at All In: London in 2024. The latter won the title back at AEW Grand Slam: Australia last month. Therefore, both the stars went into the match with one victory each.

It was a Falls Count Anywhere match and the two female wrestlers brawled all around the arena. They used anything and everything at their disposal to torment one another and by the end of the match, the ring was stained with their blood.

Ad

Trending

Both women gave it all in the match but only one could come out on top and it was Toni Storm. After her win, a backstage camera caught up to her for an exclusive interview. She bid farewell to Mariah May and confessed that she missed her already even though she was just with her minutes before.

Cody has no chance against John Cena? Details HERE

"I miss her already. Farewell, my love," she said.

Check out the clip here.

Ad

Ad

Storm may have won the match but she lost her dearest Mariah May in the process. No matter how bitter the rivalry got, there was a side of her who loved The Fighting Princess very much and it showed during the end of the match.

Toni Storm hugged Mariah May goodbye

Toni Storm closed the match with blows from her shoes to Mariah May's head and followed it up with a Storm Zero through the table. She naturally fell into a cover like she was embracing her opponent. After the pin, she realized she was on top of Mariah May so she inched closer to her chest and embraced the love of her life one last time.

Ad

Expand Tweet

It was a beautiful segment that stirred a wave of emotions among the fans. With this match, it seems Toni Storm and Mariah May are done for good. It was an amazing rivalry with a brilliant storyline and saw a glorious Hollywood ending befitting their feud.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback