Congratulations to AEW talent Ashley D'Amboise

IMPACT Wrestling star Trey Miguel recently announced on social media that he got engaged to reported AEW signing Ashley D'Amboise.

D'Amboise has made sporadic appearances in All Elite Wrestling, with her last match coming against Anna Jay A.S. on Rampage. It was reported in April 2023 that Ashley D'Amboise had signed a deal with Tony Khan, but the nature of her contract was not revealed.

Meanwhile, Miguel has had considerable success in IMPACT Wrestling, winning the X Division Championship on two occasions. He recently shared an adorable video with D'Amboise on Instagram, with the caption stating that the latter said 'yes' after he proposed to her.

AEW talent Ashley D'Amboise has previously opened up about her dream of becoming a dancer

While speaking during her interview with Ella Jay earlier this year, D'Amboise revealed that her first dream was to be a professional dancer.

Once she stopped dancing, though, D'Amboise admitted she didn't know her next destination until she stepped into a wrestling ring.

"Everyone grows up with a dream and a lot of people’s dream when they were very little was to become a professional wrestler. My first dream ever was to become a professional dancer. That’s where my dance background comes from," she explained.

It interesting to note that Ashley D'Amboise has made three appearances in WWE, with her last coming as the Ballerina during the Miracle on 34th Street Fight between Imperium and the team of Ricochet and Braun Strowman in 2022.

