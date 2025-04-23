Congratulations to AEW star HOOK

AEW star HOOK has achieved a major milestone outside AEW. The 25-year-old joined Tony Khan's promotion in 2020 and went on to have an undefeated run in the company for the first several months.

During this time, he won the FTW Championship three times. The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil also became one of the most popular stars on the roster due to his fighting style in the ring. Now, it looks like the young star's stock is starting to rise outside the business.

The AEW star has now landed his first movie role. He will be featured in a new short film called Money Talks, which is set for its world premiere at the 2025 Tribeca Film Festival. This is a huge milestone for the former FTW Champion, as the Tribeca Film Festival is one of the most prestigious film festivals in the world.

Konnan seemingly accuses AEW of hiding HOOK's potential concussion

On the April 9 edition of Dynamite, HOOK teamed with Samoa Joe to face Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta of The Death Riders in a tag team match. After the babyfaces won the match, they were ambushed by Jon Moxley's crew. During this assault, the former FTW Champion threw up in the ring, and the video went viral on social media.

The Opps was set to face The Death Riders for the World Trios Title at Dynamite: Spring BreakThru last week, but The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil missed the show and was replaced by Powerhouse Hobbs in the match. Many fans believed that the AEW star suffered a concussion during the attack. But some reports suggested otherwise.

Speaking on a recent edition of his Keepin' It 100 OFFICIAL podcast, Konnan seemingly accused the Jacksonville-based promotion of hiding the young star's potential concussion.

"If you're throwing up, you probably are concussed. And they [AEW] have a very bad history going back with Matt Hardy, just to name one, of people being concussed and them letting him continue to wrestle," he said. [From 07:40 to 07:58]

It will be interesting to see if HOOK appears on tonight's Dynamite.

