Congratulations to AEW star Kenny Omega!

Kenny Omega is undoubtedly one of the greatest professional wrestlers in the modern day and age. He is the reigning AEW International Champion, and at Dynasty 2025, he defended his title successfully in a three-way match against Ricochet and "Speedball" Mike Bailey.

Ad

Omega has many amazing maneuvers in his wrestling arsenal. Furthermore, his finisher, the One Winged Angel (aka Katayoku No Tenshi), is a work of art. Kicking out of this devastating finisher has proven to be nearly impossible, and the former AEW World Champion has won several matches using it. Last month, the company ran a fan poll to crown the best finisher in the promotion. Some of the other nominees were Jay White's Blade Runner, Darby Allin's Coffin Drop, and Jon Moxley's Paradigm Shift. However, The Best Bout Machine won this fan-voted tournament decisively.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Congratulations to Kenny Omega for this amazing achievement. Hopefully, his ongoing title reign will be long and dominant.

"Speedball" Mike Bailey on battling Kenny Omega again

"Speedball" Mike Bailey made his All Elite Wrestling debut earlier this year. He has gotten over with fans in little to no time because of his amazing in-ring skills and infectious aura. At Dynasty 2025, he shared the ring with Kenny Omega and Ricochet. According to fans and veterans, this showdown was one of the greatest three-way matches in the company's history. Interestingly, he has battled The Cleaner before.

Ad

In a recent interview with Fightful, the 34-year-old opened up about the joy of sharing the squared circle with Omega once again.

"Man, it feels absolutely amazing. I mean, it’s been a goal of mine for the longest time. I think the tagline, ‘AEW is Where the Best Wrestling is’ is so true now more than ever," he said. [H/T: 411Mania]

Ad

Bailey is best known for his time in TNA, where he held the TNA X Division Championship thrice.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Debangshu Nath . Know More