Congratulations to AEW star Nick Wayne

Nick Wayne has just touched another major milestone in his young career in professional wrestling. The reigning ROH World Television Champion recently took to social media to make this huge announcement with a post.The 20-year-old has already impressed many with his in-ring performances. At such a young age, Wayne has competed against some of the top talents in All Elite Wrestling. However, his biggest achievement came when he won the ROH World Television Championship on the Spring BreakThru special edition of Collision on April 17, 2025.Wayne defeated Komander to become the new champion. It is his first-ever singles title reign in the company. Also, that win made him the youngest ROH World Television Champion in history. Wayne has defended the title several times in the past few months. His most recent title defense was against Titan at the ROH Supercard of Honor PPV earlier this month.Earlier today, The Prodigy revealed on X that he has completed 100 days as ROH World Television Champion.&quot;100 days. Ring of Honor World Television Champion,&quot; he wrote.Check out Nick Wayne's X post below:Nick Wayne wants to be the longest-reigning ROH World Television ChampionNick Wayne has some huge aspirations when it comes to the future of the ROH World Television Championship. Following his historic title win, the 20-year-old star declared that his goal is to become the longest-reigning ROH World Television Champion in history.Speaking with Renee Paquette on AEW Close Up, Wayne said that he wants to be like the people he grew up watching. The talented pro wrestler added that he wants to hold the prestigious title for as long as he can, even if that means breaking the record for the longest reign as ROH World Television Champion.&quot;To win it so young, I believe the youngest to win the title, is another just huge [sic] honor to me. I want to hold it for as long as I can, maybe become the longest reigning. I know it’s a long time that I have to beat, but… What is the… God, do you know what the number is?&quot; he said. [H/T: Fightful]As of now, Wayne has sparked some tensions with his former Patriarchy ally Christian Cage in AEW after betraying the veteran at All In 2025. It will be interesting to see if, with all that chaos, the 20-year-old will be able to achieve his goal of becoming the longest-reigning ROH World Television Champion or not.