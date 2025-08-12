Congratulations to AEW star Orange Cassidy

Orange Cassidy is one of the most popular AEW stars. His incredible charisma and athleticism make him a standout among the rest of the roster. Although the New Jersey native has been out of action since March 2025, he has achieved a major milestone in his professional wrestling career today.The 41-year-old made his AEW debut at the company's inaugural Double or Nothing pay-per-view in 2019. He quickly became one of the household names in promotions due to his unique wrestling style. Fans started rooting for Cassidy for his Sloth Style wrestling, which made him popular in the wrestling world as a nonchalant and laid-back personality.Orange Cassidy is a two-time AEW International Champion. However, he has been unsuccessful in capturing the AEW World Championship multiple times in the past, making it one of the key stories for his character in the Jacksonville-based promotion. Now, The King of Sloth Style has completed six years with All Elite Wrestling. He first signed with the company on August 12 in 2019. Back in the day, the company announced the signing with a vignette showing his iconic &quot;freshly squeezed&quot; remark.Orange Cassidy is currently out of action due to injuryOrange Cassidy has been away from in-ring action for several months. His last match was on the March 19, 2025, episode of Dynamite, where he participated in the AEW International Title Eliminator Tournament Final four-way. However, during this match, the 41-year-old sustained a major injury.It was reported that Cassidy suffered a torn pectoral muscle during the match. It was also rumored that the former AEW International Champion might undergo surgery in June this year.Recently, reports suggest that The King of Sloth Style has been present backstage at AEW shows. It raises the possibility of Cassidy making his return to weekly programming sooner rather than later.