  • AEW
  Major update on Orange Cassidy amid AEW hiatus - Reports

Major update on Orange Cassidy amid AEW hiatus - Reports

By Enzo Curabo
Published Jul 26, 2025 01:16 GMT
Orange Cassidy is the longest reigning AEW International Champion
Orange Cassidy is the longest reigning AEW International Champion [Photo courtesy: allelitewrestling.com]

An update on Orange Cassidy following his absence from AEW has just surfaced. This is a long-overdue update, as there have been no substantial updates on him since his last match three months ago.

The former International Champion has not been seen since mid-April during a four-way match that featured Ricochet, 'Speedball' Mike Bailey, and Mark Davis. Cassidy reportedly sustained a torn pectoral muscle during the match. This was the reason for his current hiatus from the promotion.

User @kim_rey on X/Twitter revealed that Orange Cassidy had surgery after sustaining his injury and has been backstage at some recent shows. Amid no concrete updates on the situation, she wished to share some information she had heard from those who had met him in recent conventions and shows.

"Wild that there isn’t any new information available outside of the first report 'possible torn pec.' Well, I’ll be the OC insider. He had surgery shortly after the injury happened and he’s recently been backstage at shows," she wrote.

Fightful Select has verified the information, and while asking those within AEW, they were not able to dispute these claims. This shows that there may be some truth to this.

Orange Cassidy doesn't want to be labeled as a "comedy wrestler"

Orange Cassidy is known for his lackadaisical character. Despite this, he has several impressive accolades, including his run as the longest-reigning AEW International Champion and the record for the most wins in a single year.

While he has been consistent with his actions, he has another side to him, where he puts effort into matches where this is needed.

While speaking to The Athletic earlier this month, Orange Cassidy spoke about not wanting to be labeled as a comedy wrestler. For him, what he was doing was a form of art, as he wished to evoke various emotions from the fans. He mentioned that if he were only limited to being a comedy wrestler, fans would not have been as invested in him as they are.

"I don’t really like the term comedy wrestler because I feel that professional wrestling is an art. This is the art I create and art, to me, should generate emotions out of people. Those emotions could be laughter. They could also be joy, it could also be sadness, it could be regret, it could be depression. If I was just a comedic wrestler, would people really care, would they be invested?"
There is truth to this, as the fans rallied behind him during his feud with Jon Moxley in late 2024, even if he ended up unsuccessful in his campaign.

Enzo Curabo

Enzo Curabo

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.

Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.

If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.

Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music.

