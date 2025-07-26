Major update on Orange Cassidy amid AEW hiatus - Reports

An update on Orange Cassidy following his absence from AEW has just surfaced. This is a long-overdue update, as there have been no substantial updates on him since his last match three months ago.The former International Champion has not been seen since mid-April during a four-way match that featured Ricochet, 'Speedball' Mike Bailey, and Mark Davis. Cassidy reportedly sustained a torn pectoral muscle during the match. This was the reason for his current hiatus from the promotion.User @kim_rey on X/Twitter revealed that Orange Cassidy had surgery after sustaining his injury and has been backstage at some recent shows. Amid no concrete updates on the situation, she wished to share some information she had heard from those who had met him in recent conventions and shows.&quot;Wild that there isn’t any new information available outside of the first report 'possible torn pec.' Well, I’ll be the OC insider. He had surgery shortly after the injury happened and he’s recently been backstage at shows,&quot; she wrote.Fightful Select has verified the information, and while asking those within AEW, they were not able to dispute these claims. This shows that there may be some truth to this.Orange Cassidy doesn't want to be labeled as a &quot;comedy wrestler&quot;Orange Cassidy is known for his lackadaisical character. Despite this, he has several impressive accolades, including his run as the longest-reigning AEW International Champion and the record for the most wins in a single year.While he has been consistent with his actions, he has another side to him, where he puts effort into matches where this is needed.While speaking to The Athletic earlier this month, Orange Cassidy spoke about not wanting to be labeled as a comedy wrestler. For him, what he was doing was a form of art, as he wished to evoke various emotions from the fans. He mentioned that if he were only limited to being a comedy wrestler, fans would not have been as invested in him as they are.&quot;I don’t really like the term comedy wrestler because I feel that professional wrestling is an art. This is the art I create and art, to me, should generate emotions out of people. Those emotions could be laughter. They could also be joy, it could also be sadness, it could be regret, it could be depression. If I was just a comedic wrestler, would people really care, would they be invested?&quot;There is truth to this, as the fans rallied behind him during his feud with Jon Moxley in late 2024, even if he ended up unsuccessful in his campaign.