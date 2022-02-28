"Negativity makes the headlines" – Veteran personality on Eric Bischoff's criticisms of AEW and Tony Khan (Exclusive)

Conrad Thompson recently opened up about Eric Bischoff's criticisms of Tony Khan and AEW's programming, which make headlines regularly.

For those unaware, Thompson is the host of Bischoff's podcast, 83 Weeks, where the WCW legend voices his thoughts on wrestling's current landscape. A few months back, Tony Khan and Eric Bischoff got into a war of words over the latter's comments about AEW.

Speaking to Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Conrad Thompson explained that only negativity tends to make news. He said Bischoff has more praise for Khan and AEW than criticisms, though only the latter gets reported:

"My idea of friendship doesn't mean all my friends have to be friends, and there are plenty of things Eric Bischoff compliments Tony Khan on, but unfortunately, that doesn't get reported. Negativity makes the headlines. In reality, Eric probably has 20 compliments for Tony Khan and two criticisms, but we never about those 20. We just hear about those two." (from 21:00 to 21:27)

Eric Bischoff made a handful of appearances on AEW's programming

Though it doesn't look like Eric Bischoff will ever show up in AEW after his back-and-forth with Tony Khan, he did make a few cameo appearances in 2020-2021.

Bischoff first showed up on Dynamite's August 5, 2020 episode, where he moderated a debate between Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy. The WWE Hall of Famer also posed fiery questions to Jericho and MJF during a Town Hall Meeting segment on the Wednesday night show.

Eric Bischoff's last appearance came on AEW Dynamite's May 28, 2021, edition, where he hosted a party for the Jericho-led stable The Inner Circle.

