"Consequence of carrying Collision on his back" - Fans unhappy as former WWE star steps away from AEW in-ring action to undergo surgery

Fans are buzzing on social media as an AEW star is set to undergo surgery and step away from in-ring action. The star in question is none other than Juice Robinson.

It was reported that Robinson is currently out of action with a back injury that will require surgery. The former IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion has not wrestled since an 8-man tag match on November 1, where he teamed with Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn, and Jay White to defeat MJF, Billy Gunn, Max Caster, and Anthony Bowens on Dynamite.

Recently, he was involved and was a pivotal figure in the ongoing feud between Bullet Club Gold leader Jay White and AEW World Champion MJF, which saw its conclusion at Full Gear when the latter managed to defeat White to retain his title.

Fans on Twitter expressed their concern at Robinson's setback, with many praising his contributions to AEW programming. Some even dubbed him the "MVP" of Collision.

Check out the reactions below:

While the exact timeline for Robinson's return remains uncertain, it will be interesting to see who fills in during his absence on Collision.

Wrestling veteran Bill Apter praised Juice Robinson's classic match against FTR on AEW Collision

On the July 15, 2023 edition of Collision, fans witnessed a one-hour classic between FTR and Bullet Club Gold's Jay White and Juice Robinson. FTR emerged victorious in the intense two-out-of-three falls match, defeating White and Robinson.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's WrestleBinge, wrestling journalist Bill Apter praised the showdown between both teams.

"So, I think I may have seen one of the candidates for definitely the Match of the half of the year. Maybe the match of the year. AEW had FTR against Jay White and Juice Robinson in a two out of three falls, one-hour time-limit match... these four guys worked their as**s off during this match. There was constant action," Apter said.

It will be interesting to see if fans will get to witness a rematch between the two teams once again.

What are your thoughts on Juice Robinson's latest run? Sound off in the comments section below.

