Controversial 18-year veteran hints at a potential AEW move someday

A very popular wrestler has hinted that AEW may be signing him soon. The name in question is an 18-year veteran and former TNA star Marty Scurll.

Marty Scurll is a massive name in Ring of Honor. He is a one-time ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion with Brody King and PCO. He also held the ROH World Television Title one time. He has not only impressed fans in the US but also in Japan as a one-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion.

He conveyed the message after he replied to a fan’s comments on Instagram. Marty posted a picture of himself and titled it ‘Villains Never Die.’

Under the image, one fan wrote that he hopes Scurll heads to AEW soon. Immediately, the wrestling star replied to that message and said:

“they never turned their backs on me.”

The Bunny leaves AEW

Tony Khan would no doubt be a sad man as he had to let go of The Bunny yesterday. The female star and the promotion mutually agreed to part ways, as PWInsider reported.

Before the news of her release broke, she had removed all mention of AEW from her Instagram profile, which had fans wondering about the case. The Bunny, who was in a faction in The Butcher and The Blade, was last seen in the ring in September on an episode of Rampage.

Her release comes as a surprise, especially after a report came out in August that she was preparing to make her in-ring comeback after getting injured. She suffered an orbital injury in a match against Jamie Hayter in February and has been away ever since.

She recently started a channel on a popular streaming platform, and many fans wondered if she was going into a new line of work.

