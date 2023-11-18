Controversial ex-WWE star seemingly referenced during AEW Collision

This week, a controversial former WWE star released due to serious allegations years ago was referenced on AEW Collision.

The ex-WWE star in question is Enzo Amore (aka Real1). He was a part of the Stamford-based promotion years ago, where he teamed with Big Cass (aka Big Bill). The two got incredibly over as a tag team before eventually splitting up. Amore also became the Cruiserweight champion later.

However, Enzo Amore was released in early 2018 from the Stamford-based promotion following a sexual assault allegation. Following his release, Real1 has been on the wrestling scene, performing in different promotions, and has also made a name for himself in the entertainment industry.

Meanwhile, Enzo has been referenced on AEW Collision this week. During the match between Rush and Dax Harwood, Ricky Starks, who is the AEW Tag Team Champion with Big Bil, was on the commentary. Starks almost said, "You can't teach that," in the commentary.

For those who don't know, the aforementioned quote was the catchphrase of the Enzo and Cass tag team in WWE. The exchange went like this:

Ricky: "You know how tall Big Bill is?"

Kevin Kelly: "I know, he’s 7 foot tall."

Ricky: "And you can’t… never mind don't wanna go there,"

Moreover, only time will tell how far Starks and Big Bill go as the AEW Tag Team Champions, as they are set to defend the title in a four-way match at Full Gear.

