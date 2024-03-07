Controversial ex-WWE star wants to join AEW

AEW recently celebrated the official debut of Will Ospreay and is reportedly set to bring in Kazuchika Okada and Mercedes Mone over the next few weeks. If there's room for any other signings, former WWE Superstar Matt Riddle has expressed interest in working for the company.

Riddle was released from WWE in September 2023 following an incident at JFK Airport. The controversial star has since returned to the independent circuit and recently competed for MLW and NJPW.

Matt Riddle spoke with Jamal Niaz on Monopoly Events and said he would like to work for TNA or All Elite Wrestling. However, he wants to continue with his current commitments for now, as NJPW and MLW believe in him:

"Yeah, I’d like to see myself in AEW or TNA. I talked to TNA, and everything looks good there. It’s just that my schedule’s very packed. I got four kids. If somebody offers me a date that’s gonna pay my rate, I’m gonna show up and first come, first serve. But right now, I’m kind of focusing more on MLW and New Japan. Those are the guys that showed up first at my door, wanted to help me and believe in me. So I’m kind of giving them the ball first. But TNA, AEW, there’s always a possibility." [H/T Ringside News]

Konnan believes Matt Riddle may have turned down AEW's offer

Despite being mired in controversy, there's no question that Matt Riddle is a desirable talent for several wrestling promotions. However, legendary star Konnan believes the former WWE Superstar may choose TNA after speaking with fellow talents.

On a recent edition of the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan speculated that Tony Khan had already spoken with the 38-year-old:

"Well, I would assume Tony [Khan], who's picked up just about every talent out there, would have talked to him [Riddle]. ... So, I would assume he talked to him because he's charismatic, he's good on the mic, and he's a great wrestler. Like... what else do you need, right? And he's got that UFC pedigree. So, you would think he'd talk to him. This is what I think... I think a lot of wrestlers talk to each other, they're like, 'Yo, what's up in AEW? You know, blah, blah, blah.' Then he's talking to people in TNA, and they're telling him what's going on there, and he probably wants the creative freedom that TNA affords him," Konnan said.

For now, Matt Riddle seems content with his schedule. Whether he makes an appearance in AEW or TNA down the line remains to be seen.

