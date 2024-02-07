Controversial former AEW champion announced for NJPW event

AEW has been undergoing a metamorphosis over the last few months. In the wake of CM Punk's release, the company has reclaimed much of its 2021 style in an effort to "restore the feeling."

However, the fallout from Punk's departure hasn't been fully resolved, as a major player in that controversy seems to be in open rebellion against the company.

The star in question is former AEW World Tag Team Champion Jack Perry. The 26-year-old was involved in a backstage altercation with The Straight Edge Superstar at the All In pay-per-view last year. The scuffle – Punk's second such incident in less than a year – ultimately led to Tony Khan firing The Second City Saint.

Jack Perry's suspension reportedly ended months ago, but the young star hasn't returned to AEW television. Instead, he shockingly showed up in New Japan Pro-Wrestling last month, donning an armband that read "Scapegoat."

Now, NJPW has announced that Perry will make his in-ring debut for the company at the Windy City Riot event on April 12. Ironically, the event will be held in CM Punk's hometown of Chicago.

Jack Perry has already made enemies outside AEW

Despite being one of the "Four Pillars of AEW" alongside MJF, Darby Allin, and Sammy Guevara, it seems that Jack Perry has chosen to continue his in-ring career with New Japan Pro-Wrestling for now. The young star considers himself a scapegoat after he was suspended due to the incident with CM Punk.

Perry's current angle blurs the lines of storyline and reality, as many of Punk's fans blame him for the release of The Straight Edge Superstar. The young star has also made enemies in NJPW, with Shota Umino calling him out after he was attacked by the former Jungle Boy last month.

The latest to give his thoughts on Perry is Bullet Club firecracker Gabe Kidd, who declared that he's willing to have a backstage fight of his own with the 26-year-old at Windy City Riot. Kidd claimed that Jack Perry was wrestling for NJPW because Tony Khan wouldn't book him:

"And someone tell Jack Perry if he wants to get in a scrap backstage, I’ll see him in Chicago. Little rat. Can’t get booked by your own boss so you turn up to our shows. We don’t want you ya little t**t," wrote Kidd.

Gabe Kidd challenges the former Jungle Boy to a backstage fight

Currently, there's no word on the relationship between Perry and AEW, although it can be assumed that the young star's run in NJPW was approved and is part of his storyline. Despite tearing up his All Elite Wrestling contract at Battle in the Valley last month, all indications are that Jack Perry is still signed with the Jacksonville-based promotion.

