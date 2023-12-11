Controversial former WWE star opens up on "fun" experiences in AEW following his release

A former WWE star who also worked in AEW as a backstage producer and coach opened up on some of his best experiences while working in the Jacksonville-based promotion following his release.

The controversial former WWE star in question is Ace Steel. Steel was a part of the AEW backstage team before getting released from the company earlier this year. He worked as a producer and a coach, and his work was highly praised. Steel is also known to be one of CM Punk's closest friends.

Furthermore, Ace Steel was reportedly also involved in the infamous brawl-out incident after the All Out media scrum last year, where Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks had a brawl with Punk and Steel backstage. The incident resulted in the suspension of everyone involved, while Steel was the only one fired. Yet, Ace was seemingly re-hired earlier this year.

However, Steel was once again released after CM Punk's firing. Meanwhile, Ace Steel recently recalled his enjoyable experiences working for AEW while speaking on Wrestling with Rip Rogers. Steel recollected producing the classic dog collar match between Punk and MJF last year:

"I was Punker's producer, so I produced some good stuff, produced his dog collar match [against MJF]... I did have fun, I had a lot of fun. I got to expand my skills as far as that went for producing." (H/T WrestlingINC)

The former WWE star recollected another great memory from AEW

Former WWE star Ace Steel also recalled how he was proud of Serena Deeb and enjoyed working with her:

"When Mercedes [Martinez] had the ROH Women's Title, there wasn't a lot going on with it. She's like, 'I really wanna do something with this, Ace.' And I'm like, 'Okay, welll let's put our heads together.' And I turned around one day and saw Serena walking out, and I go, 'Why don't we do something with Serena?'... So I had a lot of input with them that we would put in the mix to get their feud going last year." (H/T WrestlingINC)

Meanwhile, Ace Steel is perhaps out of the wrestling scene currently, and fans are speculating he may join CM Punk in WWE soon. Only time will tell if that happens.

