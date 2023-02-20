Controversial legend called a "mark" after he picks WWE over AEW for a possible return

In the "war" between AEW and WWE, talent acquisitions and legendary appearances have spelled out which company has the upper hand. Now it seems that Mike Tyson prefers WWE, and an AEW star has seemingly taken offense to his opinion.

While he never became a full-time wrestler, Tyson's biggest appearance was during 1998's WrestleMania XIV, where he featured as a "Special Enforcer" in Stone Cold's bout against Shawn Michaels. Notably, Iron Mike has since been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame for his contributions to the promotion.

During a recent episode of Mike Tyson's Hotboxin' podcast, the legend interviewed The Undertaker and surprisingly revealed that he prefers WWE over AEW.

"Tony Khan and those guys. These guys wanted to put me on the show and stuff before. But I don't care if they got more money. If Vince puts me on the show, I'd rather go there even though they [All Elite Wrestling] pay more money," Tyson said. (H/T: WrestlingNews.co)"

In response to Wrestling Observer's Twitter post covering the same comment, Matt Menard reacted to the legend's claim.

"@WONF4W What a mark," Menard tweeted.

Iron Mike made his first-ever AEW appearance at Double or Nothing 2020 during the inaugural TNT Championship match between Cody Rhodes and Lance Archer. Mike Tyson made his last appearance in the promotion back in November 2022 when he joined the commentary team on an episode of Rampage.

AEW Senior Advisor Jim Ross recently revealed why Mike Tyson was never booked in a match after his early WWE appearance

Tyson's WrestleMania appearance was well-received by fans at the time. Still, despite this, he never made a transition to wrestling. However, he briefly joined the iconic faction D-Generation X.

Speaking on an episode of Grilling JR, the former WWE Head of Talent Relations explained why it wouldn't have been a good idea to possibly put Iron Mike up against Stone Cold.

"The bottom line is we never considered Mike to wrestle," Ross said. "You're not going to put an untrained brute in the ring with a guy that you're counting on to lead the company who has a bad neck. You're just not going to do it, it's a risk/reward scenario that's out of proportion. Mike was never considered, at least to my knowledge." (H/T: WrestlingINC)

Due to Tyson's recent comments about All Elite Wrestling, perhaps the legend will continue to make future appearances in WWE since his heart clearly lies with the promotion.

