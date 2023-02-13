"Not going to put an untrained brute in the ring" – Jim Ross on why former DX member never faced WWE legend

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross has spent decades in the wrestling industry and during his time as Head of Talent Relations, he witnessed many things. According to Ross, Stone Cold Steve Austin was never planned to go up against a former DX member despite fans clamoring for the bout.

D-Generation X almost ruled the WWF back in the late 1990s, and because of that the faction quickly enticed celebrities and before fans knew it, "Iron" Mike Tyson debuted with the stable. Tyson was well-received by the fanbase, but despite DX's feud, he never faced Steve Austin.

During a recent episode of Grilling JR, the WWE legend revealed why the clash never happened.

"The bottom line is we never considered Mike to wrestle," Ross said. "You're not going to put an untrained brute in the ring with a guy that you're counting on to lead the company who has a bad neck. You're just not going to do it, it's a risk/reward scenario that's out of proportion. Mike was never considered, at least to my knowledge." (H/T: WrestlingINC)

90s WWE @90sWWE 🏻 24 years ago today, Mike Tyson joined DX 24 years ago today, Mike Tyson joined DX 🙌🏻 https://t.co/Sid8AqZdAE

Mike Tyson has since been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, but to date he's not had a wrestling match. The legend also made appearances in AEW and even teased a bout against Chris Jericho. Perhaps "Iron" Mike could finally make his pro wrestling debut in AEW?

Missed out on last week's AEW Rampage? Catch up with the results right here.

Former WWE Head Writer Vince Russo also recently commented on Mike Tyson never becoming a pro wrestler

Mike Tyson's many accolades in the world of pro boxing have made him a sports legend and even a pop icon. Due to this, many fans have wondered how he would fare against WWE Superstars, but it seems that "Iron" Mike wasn't too keen on the jump himself.

During his appearance on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo claimed that Mike Tyson was the one who turned down the wrestling role.

"Bro, bet you what it really came down to was Tyson being afraid he was going to get hurt. And bro, you know, these athletes probably have the insurance policies and all that. Because bro, I got to tell you. The way he was into it, I think he would have done it. I mean, I really do. But I feel there were legalities that he couldn't," said Vince Russo. (05:43 - 06:12)

Regardless of whether he ever steps into a wrestling ring as a competitor, Mike Tyson is a WWE Hall of Famer and could likely become an AEW Hall of Famer someday too.

Poll : 0 votes