Chris Jericho hints that Mike Tyson match in AEW may happen in November 

Chris Jericho is always ready or hinted that he is more than prepared to take on Mike Tyson when the time does come. On his Saturday Night Special, Chris Jericho was asked about the face-off with Tyson, and Jericho maintained that the match is in the works.

Chris Jericho vs Mike Tyson would have taken place at AEW All Out

Mike Tyson and Chris Jericho faced off on an episode of AEW Dynamite back in May, which led to a confrontation. Since then, murmurs about a match between the pair have made the rounds.

Chris Jericho said that Tyson's return Boxing match with Roy Jones Jr. was causing the delay, and their match could have happened at AEW All Out. He said:

"He had this fight with Roy Jones Jr. on September 12, which cut down any chances of a match with me on the 5th, but you know, like I said, I get that it's a lot of money at stake and that's fine. I'm not going anywhere. And we have another PPV in November and we'll see what happens. I'm ready to kick his a** at any point of time. I'm not scared of him. I'll tell you that right now."

You can see the segment at 30:00 in the video below

Chris Jericho sounds like he's still interested in a match with The Baddest Man On The Planet. It'll be interesting to see if it will happen in November.

If you use any quotes from this article, please H/T Sportskeeda Wrestling