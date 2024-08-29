Controversial name emerges as first challenger for Bryan Danielson’s AEW title; vows to retire him at All Out

Bryan Danielson captured the AEW World Championship for the first time at All In pay-per-view. The American Dragon's first challenger after becoming the champion was revealed earlier tonight on Dynamite.

Danielson addressed his title situation heading into All Out in less than two weeks and revealed that he would defend it against anyone who wanted a shot at it. Bryan Danielson then issued an open challenge.

Jack Perry was the one to answer the call remotely as he appeared on the big screen. He has had a great run since his return to the company earlier this year. He was the one who got the victory for The Elite at Double or Nothing, and he won the TNT Championship two months later. He also recently defended this against Darby Allin in a Coffin Match.

He believed he was destined to beat Bryan for the title. The American Dragon revealed moments ago that he will officially retire once he drops his world title. With this, The Scapegoat claimed that he would be the one to do the deed at All Out pay-per-view.

Once he was done talking, Perry emerged behind Bryan Danielson and blindsided him. After hitting him with a running knee, he grabbed the AEW World Title and raised this along with his own TNT Championship, teasing his intentions of becoming a double champion.

