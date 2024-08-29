Bryan Danielson finally decides if he will relinquish his AEW World Championship and retire from wrestling

Bryan Danielson had another career-defining moment after winning the AEW World Championship in front of more than 50,000 people at Wembley Stadium during All In. Tonight, he has finally addressed his future.

Ahead of All In, Danielson has been contemplating retirement. He was not at a juncture in his career where he felt satisfied with everything ending, and he now got to spend more time with his family. During the pay-per-view, he was in a title vs. career match against Swerve Strickland, where he defied the odds and won the world title.

Tonight on Dynamite, he addressed his future, as he had a lot to consider moving forward. He talked about how he still had to address his neck issues that needed surgery and whether it was now the right time for him to go back to his family.

The American Dragon also revealed that his contract ended earlier in the month, but since he was the AEW World Champion now, he planned to keep on wrestling.

Bryan Danielson then mentioned that he would only retire once he dropped the title.

This means that he is not on a specific timeline. It remains to be seen which stars will step up to him and who will dethrone him.

