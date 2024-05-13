Controversial recent Triple H comments broken down by legendary former WWE champion; believes there may have been a leak

A former WWE Tag Team Champion shared his thoughts on Triple H's recent comments about wrestling media outlets.

Matt Hardy gained prominence during his time in the WWE, where he won multiple championships. Hardy also had a run with AEW before his contract with the Jacksonville-based company expired.

During a recent press conference, WWE CCO Triple H was asked about Drew Gulak's release, as Fightful and PWInsider reported the same. However, Hunter discredited both the wrestling media outlets, revealing Gulak was not released, instead his contract was not renewed.

Meanwhile, WWE legend Matt Hardy shared his thoughts on The Game's comments. Speaking on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Matt stated:

"I mean when Hunter did say that, Paul Levesque, when he did say that it was you know a little... it's just you can't, I don't think you can downplay those guys, especially when they're guys that are pretty credible, you know, when they are pretty legitimate at what they do. [...] It's one of those things I feel like those guys who really try hard to like get their scoops verified or whatever it may be."

Matt further added:

"It is something that maybe a nuisance to a company like a WWE or a company like a AEW, even a company like a TNA. It can be a nuisance to you but once again if those things get out then it is what it is, then someone let it slip in some form or capacity. It's their job and literally all they are doing is their job. It's supposed to be your job to keep that stuff Kayfabe. So I see both sides of the argument." [From 03:05 to 4:10]

Check out the video below:

WWE legend had an offer from Triple H before leaving

In an interview with the Daily Mail last year, WWE legend Matt Hardy revealed that he got an offer from Triple H before ultimately leaving and signing with AEW in 2020.

"Triple H gave me a very generous offer to wrestle in NXT and do some of my Broken Matt. Maybe give me a little bit of a stable, and then still be able to supplement that by being a backstage producer with WWE. If it would have been the era where a Triple H was in charge, I could have ended up saying then, maybe.” [H/T: NoDQ.com]

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, Matt Hardy is currently a free agent after his AEW departure. Only time will tell what the future holds for the legend.

If you use any quotes from the first half of this article, please credit 'The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy' podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback