Triple H provides clarity on recent controversial WWE release

Recent reports claimed that WWE had released several stars from the company. Triple H clarified the reason behind the layoffs and explained the situation behind Drew Gulak's controversial release.

Earlier this week, reports from Fightful and PW Insider claimed that Drew Gulak was released from his contract by WWE. The release came after Ronda Rousey alleged sexual misconduct on the part of the eight-time 24/7 Champion.

The Chief Content Officer of WWE, Triple H, made an appearance at the WWE Backlash France post-show press conference. During the segment, he was asked about his experience in the country and future plans. The last question he was asked was regarding Drew Gulak's release.

The Game's reply confirmed that he wasn't "released" from WWE, but his contract was not renewed. He didn't delve into Rousey's comments as the conference was on a tight schedule.

While explaining the process of releasing talent, he drew comparisons with the NFL, stating that the football league released 400-500 players all the time and that releasing talent was an unfortunate part of the job.

During his explanation, Triple H made it very clear that Gulak's contract with the company had expired, and the company had not terminated it.