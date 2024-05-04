9-time champion released from WWE - Reports

WWE was infamous for releasing talent under the previous regime led by Vince McMahon. Since Triple H's ascension to the top, the releases have reduced but not stopped. Drew Gulak appears to be the latest victim.

Gulak was drafted to the main roster in 2019 where he formed an alliance with Daniel Bryan. His career never really took off and he spent a lot of time on the fringes. He returned to NXT towards the end of 2022.

PWInsider recently reported that the eight-time WWE 24/7 Champion is no longer with the company. This came days after Ronda Rousey's startling allegations about Drew Gulak's backstage conduct. Following the allegations, he was taken off television and separated from the No Quarter Catch Crew stable.

The 37-year-old's last match for WWE came at an NXT House Show in Florida when he defeated Uriah Connors. His last televised match saw him successfully defend the NXT Heritage Cup when he defeated Riley Osborne on the March 19, 2024 episode of NXT.

In addition to winning the 24/7 Championship, Drew Gulak won the Cruiserweight Championship as well. At Stomping Grounds 2019, he won the title by defeating Tony Nese and Akira Tozawa in a Triple Threat match.

