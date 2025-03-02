Controversial star makes a very honest confession about Scott Steiner on AEW show

A controversial star recently showed up on an AEW show. He made an honest confession about Scott Steiner.

Ad

Gabe Kidd is a rising star in New Japan Pro-Wrestling and a member of Bullet Club War Dogs. He was involved in a stellar clash with Kenny Omega earlier this year. The match established him as a top prospect. Currently, Kidd is on a run in the United States and recently competed on AEW Collision, where he defeated The Butcher.

During a recent interview with AEW personality RJ City on Hey! (EW), Gabe Kidd was asked if he wanted to be anything other than a wrestler when he was young. Gabe was annoyed by the question and gave a sarcastic response that referenced Scott Steiner.

Ad

Trending

"No, I used to watch Scott Steiner on TV every week and wanted to do bicep kiss elbow drops. What are you talking about?" [H/T: Fightful]

Check out the video below:

Ad

Scott Steiner has a lot to say about the current wrestling landscape

The world of professional wrestling has evolved significantly over the last twenty years. Today, wrestling focuses on telling intricate stories through longer promos and segments. Social media also plays a role in building up storylines that fans witness on TV shows. Wrestlers who have real-life issues take shots at one another online. However, this evolution of wrestling may not be viewed positively, especially by legends or veterans of the business.

Ad

Scott Steiner, who is known for his candidness, recently took to social media to claim that wrestling has gone soft over the years. He further asserted that his era of wrestling was the hardest of all time, where men handled their business in the ring.

"Today’s wrestling is soft. Back in my day, we didn’t need 20-minute promos or social media beef—we handled business with suplexes, Steinerlines, and the Recliner. That’s the difference. My era of wrestling was the hardest hitting era of all time. Period."

Ad

Check out his tweet here:

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if Steiner will make a televised appearance for WWE in the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Did a WWE Hall of Famer predict John Cena's heelish ways long ago? More details HERE.