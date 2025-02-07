WWE Hall of Famer shoots on huge issue in current wrestling; hints at major WrestleMania return

A WWE Hall of Famer has shared his thoughts on modern-day wrestling, pointing to what he believes to be a huge issue. He has also hinted at a possible return at WrestleMania.

The veteran in question is Scott Steiner, who recently had a lot to say on X, as he criticized today's pro wrestling product, calling it "soft." He claimed that the need for 20-minute promos and social media feuds shows this, and he reflected on how things were different during his wrestling days.

He went on to claim that his era of wrestling was the "hardest hitting" and that he and other wrestlers handled their business with "suplexes, Steinerlines, and the Recliner."

This scathing review of modern wrestling came just hours after Scott Steiner dropped a major WrestleMania hint. He suggested in a separate tweet that WrestleMania in Vegas was the perfect place to do something big, and perhaps a "little Steiner domination."

Putting two and two together, it seems that Scott Steiner might get involved with a young WWE star at The Show of Shows. It could even be his nephew, Bron Breakker. Whether this involvement takes the form of a match or something else remains to be seen.

It might also be a reference to the numerous strength-based competitions he and Triple H had all those years ago. However, at this point, it remains speculation. That said, the WWE Universe should keep an eye out for Scott Steiner on April 19 and 20.

Triple H and WWE have begun paving the Road to WrestleMania

Over the weekend, the WWE Universe witnessed the Royal Rumble, the first stop on the Road to WrestleMania. As of this writing, Triple H and his team are hard at work, paving the way forward. Many plans are in place, and the match card for The Show of Shows will become clearer in the coming weeks.

As of now, Jey Uso and Charlotte Flair's presence in Las Vegas is confirmed. After all, they won their respective Rumble matches, but there is still a lot to do. Next up is the Elimination Chamber, which will add a fresh coat to the WrestleMania match card landscape.

It will be interesting to see what things look like on the day. There is a lot for fans to keep an eye on, especially with the direction the current storylines seem to be heading. One thing is for sure, though, WrestleMania 41 will be exciting.

