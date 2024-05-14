Controversial star ready to appear at AEW Forbidden Door 2024 for a "fat bag of cash"

An NJPW star who has been throwing controversial jabs towards AEW and WWE recently spoke about potentially appearing at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door PPV. The star is none other than Gabe Kidd.

Kidd is the current Strong Openweight Champion and is also a member of the Bullet Club. He has been making headlines as of late for his eye-opening comments about All Elite Wrestling and the WWE. In a recent interview on LA News, Gabe Kidd openly buried AEW and WWE and stated that the real stuff happens in New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Speaking with Fightful, Gabe Kidd addressed potentially wrestling at the upcoming Forbidden Door PPV. The NJPW star said that he would happily compete at the PPV if All Elite Wrestling pays him well:

"If they send me a fat bag of cash, yes. That’s all I care about. You want me on Forbidden Door? It’s a fat bag of cash." H/T:[Fightful]

Gabe Kidd sends a message to AEW star Jay White

Speaking in a recent interview with Fightful Select, Gabe Kidd spoke about Jay White's Bullet Club Gold faction in All Elite Wrestling. The NJPW star claimed that the group is fake and stated that the real faction only exists in New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Jay White is a former leader of The Bullet Club however, he was kicked out of the group before joining All Elite Wrestling where he formed the Bullet Club Gold with Juice Robinson. The group was later joined by Austin and Colten Gunn:

"Give it a rest, mate. You've had your time now p*ss off and try something new. This Bullet Club is the best Bullet Club has ever been. Bullet Club Gold: Fake. Fake. It's not real. How is that real? Where did the Bullet Club start? [New Japan]. The real Bullet Club is in Japan. Don't tell me that just because Jay White was the leader before...what happened to Jay White? Got kicked out twice. Got kicked out twice by a man who didn't even work here."

Jay White and The Gunns recently unified the AEW World Trios and ROH six-man Tag Team Championships. It will be interesting to see if White holds singles gold in the promotion.

