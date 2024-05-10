"If you're a fat nerd and can’t talk to girls, go watch AEW" - 27-year-old star fires brutal shots at Tony Khan's promotion

An NJPW star recently took a major jab and made a bold claim about the fans watching the Tony Khan-led AEW.

The name in question is none other than Gabe Kidd who is a part of the Bullet Club War Dogs faction in New Japan Pro Wrestling. He is a former Strong Openweight Tag Team Champion with Alex Coughlin who is also a part of the faction. Gabe has also performed for numerous other promotions like RevPro and GCW wrestling.

On X, an account posted a clip of Gabe Kidd's interview on LA News where the latter bashed the Jacksonville-based promotion while promoting NJPW:

“If you like theater go watch WWE. If your a fat nerd & can’t talk to girls go watch AEW. If you want to watch the real stuff, NJPW. This is where it’s at!”

Eric Bischoff would prefer working with Vince Russo instead of AEW CEO Tony Khan

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff has worked with Vince Russo in the past during their WCW days. The former RAW General Manager recently spoke about whether he would likely work with Tony Khan or Vince Russo in the future.

Speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff revealed that he felt at ease in working with the former WCW World Champion. He further explained why he wouldn't work with Tony Khan:

"Based on what I've seen and experienced thus far, I think working with Russo would have a higher degree of success or at least potential for success than working with [Tony Khan]. It would be a challenge, I can say that firsthand, but I think it could be done [working with Russo]. Tony has one way of doing things, sees one thing in his head at any given moment, and that's what's going to happen. Regardless of any of the reasons why something else should be considered." [h/t WrestlingINC]

Eric Bischoff has made appearances for AEW in the past. However, his recent jabs at the company may have ended any chance of him appearing for the Jacksonville-based promotion in the future.