"YOU LITTLE RAT" - Bullet Club member takes a shot at controversial superstar in relation to CM Punk incident

CM Punk's exit from All Elite Wrestling remains one of the most controversial topics in professional wrestling. Bullet Club member Gabe Kidd recently referenced Punk's exit from AEW, taking a shot at Jack Perry in the process.

Punk's final AEW appearance was at the All In pay-per-view when he faced Samoa Joe and retained the "Real" AEW World Championship. Following the PPV, it was reported that Punk was involved in an altercation with Perry, which eventually resulted in his exit from the company.

On Twitter/X, Gabe Kidd took a shot at Perry and claimed that he would be exposed once the footage of his altercation with Punk was revealed to the public.

"JUNGLEB***H IS FINISHED WHEN THAT FOOTAGE DROPS AND IT LOOK EXACTLY LIKE THIS. SAYONARA YOU LITTLE RAT" wrote Kidd

Kidd is currently a member of the Bullet Club, specifically a part of the War Dogs. Interestingly enough, Perry is also a member of the Bullet Club, where he is a part of the House of Torture sub-group.

However, the War Dogs and House of Torture have barely seen eye-to-eye with one another since David Finlay took over Bullet Club.

Tony Khan opened up about airing CM Punk's All In footage

On this week's Dynamite, AEW will reportedly air the footage of CM Punk's altercation with Jack Perry from All In.

Speaking with Sports Illustrated, Tony Khan boldly claimed that his promotion has a great track record of delivering what it advertises. He said:

"AEW has a great track record on delivering what we advertise, and it is real footage, The Young Bucks will show backstage footage from All In, the most important event in AEW history–the world record-holder for the most tickets ever sold for any wrestling record, over 81,035 total–and it was an important night backstage, as well."

CM Punk is currently signed to WWE and is working on Monday Night RAW. He is feuding with Drew McIntyre, who lost the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40 thanks to the Second City Saint.

