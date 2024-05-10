WWE Hall of Famer would rather work with Vince Russo than Tony Khan

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recently shared his thoughts on who he would rather work with between the AEW President Tony Khan and veteran writer Vince Russo. The 68-year-old also explained Tony would be different from Russo.

Tony Khan has undeniably changed the wrestling industry with the introduction of AEW back in 2019. Vince Russo, meanwhile, was a legendary writer in the WWE during arguably the hottest period of wrestling, i.e. The Attitude Era.

Speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast recently, the former WCW President admitted that working with Vince Russo was easier than working with the AEW President. Bischoff presented the following reasons for his answer:

"Based on what I've seen and experienced thus far, I think working with Russo would have a higher degree of success or at least potential for success than working with [Tony Khan]. It would be a challenge, I can say that firsthand, but I think it could be done [working with Russo]. Tony has one way of doing things, sees one thing in his head at any given moment, and that's what's going to happen. Regardless of any of the reasons why something else should be considered." [h/t WrestlingINC]

Tony Khan on his heat with a WWE Hall of Famer

AEW President Tony Khan recently appeared on the K&C Masterpiece podcast, where he explained why he and WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff don't share a good relationship.

The AEW honcho admitted that he respected Bischoff's accomplishments, but also claimed that the latter ''devoted'' his time largely to taking irrational shots at the Jacksonville-based promotion.

"There haven't been that many wrestling companies that have risen to international prominence. There aren't that many wrestling companies in modern history that have sold tens of thousands of tickets and hundreds of thousands of pay-per-views. In that sense, Eric [Bischoff] and I do have something in common. I do respect his accomplishments. He just has a show, a podcast, that is largely devoted to taking shots at us, and a lot of it isn't rational, logical, or truthful. I don't think those things seem to matter to him anymore," said Khan.

Meanwhile, the back-and-forth between Khan and Bischoff has been the talk of the town lately, and only time will tell if the duo will ever bury their hatchet.