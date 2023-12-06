Controversial WWE Hall of Famer is not being paid for his AEW appearances, says Tony Khan

Throughout the first five years of AEW's existence, Tony Khan has brought several WWE Hall of Famers into the company, including Sting, Adam Copeland (fka Edge), and Mark Henry. While many of these icons have been welcomed by fans, the debut of wrestling legend Ric Flair has stirred up a lot of controversy.

The 74-year-old made his first appearance for the Jacksonville-based promotion on the October 25, 2023 episode of AEW Dynamite. He was revealed to have signed on for multiple years as part of a sponsorship deal with his energy drink, Wooooo! Energy.

Flair is set to accompany his old friend and rival Sting during the latter's final run. The Stinger will compete in his last-ever match at AEW Revolution on March 3, after which he has confirmed that he will retire.

While many fans have made it clear that The Nature Boy's problematic history makes him an unwelcome addition to the AEW roster, Tony Khan has revealed that the company is not actually paying Flair for his appearances. Speaking to New York Post, the All Elite Chief clarified the details of Ric Flair's deal, pointing out that AEW was actually generating money from the sponsorship:

"We’re not paying Ric Flair; Ric Flair is essentially paying us," Khan said. "We’re getting paid by Wooooo! Energy for all of his appearances, so we’re collecting revenue from them."

Ric Flair's AEW deal came together through sponsorship, according to Tony Khan

Many fans assumed that Ric Flair had been brought into All Elite Wrestling due to his long history with Sting and the fact that his son-in-law, Andrade El Idolo, is signed with the promotion. While these may have factored in, it seems that the sponsorship deal with Wooooo! Energy is what actually set the wheels in motion.

During the same interview with New York Post, it was confirmed that Flair's signing came together quickly after his energy drink company contacted AEW about a potential sponsorship.

Tony Khan also confirmed that The Nature Boy's inclusion in Sting's final storyline had no influence on the timing of The Icon's retirement, making the deal with Flair somewhat serendipitous.

It's unknown how Flair will factor into AEW's programming after Sting retires. The 16-time world champion recently offered to remove himself from the company if his presence was an embarrassment.

