Ric Flair apologizes after recent controversy: ”I’m more than willing to walk away If I am embarrassing Tony Khan or AEW”

Ric Flair is one of the most polarizing figures in the wrestling business. The star is again surrounded by controversy following recent comments on Rampage tapings.

During AEW's Rampage taping, Ric Flair cut a promo, inviting young women to his hotel room. Following the promo, the live attendance fans shared different videos of this segment, making it viral before even getting aired on Rampage.

After receiving tons of heat on social media, the Nature Boy took to Twitter and issued an apology.

"I Am So Tired Of Hearing All This Negativity! I Don’t Need To Work, And I Don’t Need The Money. Can’t I Simply Enjoy Being By My Dear Friend @Sting’s Side For The Next Few Months Without So Much Hatred? I Know I’m Old, But That Doesn’t Mean I Can’t Enjoy Life! I Have Earned The Right To Do Whatever I Want & I’m Exactly Where I Want To Be! I Appreciate Everything @TonyKhan, But I’m More Than Willing To Walk Away If I Am Embarrassing You And Your Company. All I Can Say Is I’m Sorry!" wrote Ric Flair.

Expand Tweet

Ric Flair on why he chose AEW over WWE

Flair debuted in the promotion at the October 25, 2023 edition of Dynamite. The latter appeared as Tony Khan's gift to Sting after he announced his retirement.

While talking to ESPN, the Nature Boy talked about choosing AEW over WWE.

"Here we are today, marching on, making headway, going national with AEW. Out of courtesy, we ran it by WWE, and they have so much going on, it’s no fault of anybody. With the merger and so much going on, they moved past it. It was no disrespect to us, they just weren’t doing anything at the time. I ran it by Tony Khan, Tony called me, I put Chad [business partner Chad Bronstein] on the phone, and here we are," said Flair.

The WWE Hall of Famer has signed a two-year deal with the promotion.

What do you think of the comments made by Ric Flair in his promo? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video How Stone Cold was born in 2 minutes