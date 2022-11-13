National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) owner Billy Corgan recently opened up on AEW President Tony Khan allowing CM Punk to make a verbal tirade during the All Out media scrum.

During the September 4 post-All Out press conference, Punk didn't mince his words as he let loose on several colleagues. The former world champion spoke out about AEW Executive Vice Presidents The Elite (The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega) and Hangman Page. Khan was beyond shocked at the former world champion's actions but didn't do anything to cut his microphone off.

When asked about it by Steve Fall on Ten Count, Corgan felt that it was unfair to judge what really went down during the presser.

"I think that's an unfair question because we don't know a lot of things that only Tony [Khan] and [CM] Punk would know," Corgan said.

The musician-turned-wrestling promoter then claimed that if he were in Khan's shoes, he would be crafty in terms of letting his talent cause havoc. He added that this is where the money comes from.

"If I was in a similar situation, to answer the spirit of the question, I think I would be calculating, 'Is the controversy of what this person is saying gonna be good for the talent and for business,' because there were aspects of what Punk said that were good for business because wrestling likes heat, or, as Eric Bischoff says, 'Controversy creates cash.'" [H/T WrestlingInc]

After the tirade, a brawl between CM Punk, Ace Steel, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks reportedly ensued in the locker room.

Billy Corgan comments on CM Punk's future with AEW

During the same interview, NWA owner Billy Corgan revealed that he would be surprised if CM Punk decided to leave All Elite Wrestling.

It has been heavily rumored that the former world champion and AEW might agree to a contract buyout.

"I know him personally and I haven't talked wrestling with him for years, so I would be hard-pressed to imagine he'd want to come to the NWA given his other opportunities. Certainly, there are other companies that are bigger and can offer him a bigger payday. I'd be surprised if he leaves AEW...So you know, look, it's wrestling, a lot of rumors, a lot of talk. For all we know, it's just part of a bigger negotiation going on behind the scenes that he's gonna leave, and he's still gonna stay."

The Second City Saint recently returned to his role as a commentator at the Cage Fury Fighting Championships while recuperating from injury.

CM Punk's former friend and one of the targets during his verbal tirade, Colt Cabana, also returned to the company to battle Chris Jericho. Meanwhile, numerous vignettes for The Elite have been airing on Dynamite over the past few weeks.

It will be interesting to see if these events will eventually lead to the end of Punk's stint with AEW.

What are your thoughts on Billy Corgan's opinion of CM Punk's diatribe at the All Out media scrum? Sound off in the comments section.

