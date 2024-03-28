"Cook that two time wrestlefailure TK" - Tony Khan's insulting remark about WWE legend breaks the internet

AEW CEO Tony Khan recently took a major jab at WWE veteran Eric Bischoff, which has set the internet on fire. Some of the fans have sided with TK and called Bischoff a failure.

Eric Bischoff has consistently taken major jabs at the Jacksonville-based promotion and Tony Khan. The former RAW General Manager openly criticized Khan for bringing Kazuchika Okada to the company, claiming that nobody knew who Okada was.

The WWE Hall of Famer also took issue with Mercedes Mone's arrival at Big Business and stated that her debut won't spike the ratings of the company's television shows. Tony Khan has finally broken his silence on Bischoff's criticism after it was announced that the former WCW owner would be winding up his Strictly Business podcast.

On Twitter/X, the AEW CEO took a massive shot at Eric Bischoff while teasing All Elite Wrestling's next media deal.

"Sunsetting this fraud of a business podcast before the next AEW media deal is a wise choice," he wrote.

Some fans came in support of the All Elite CEO:

"Cook that two time wrestlefailure TK!"

However, the majority sided with Eric Bischoff.

Eric Bischoff recently issued a warning to Tony Khan on signing a top free agent to AEW

AEW recently signed many top stars like Mercedes Mone and Will Ospreay. Another big name who made his way to the Jacksonville-based promotion recently is Kazuchika Okada.

The Rainmaker made his debut on the March 6, 2024, edition of Dynamite, where he turned heel and aligned himself with The Young Bucks. Okada quickly captured his first title in the company after defeating Eddie Kingston to become the Continental Champion.

Speaking on 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff stated that Tony Khan should not over-expose the Japanese star.

"The debut? I thought it was fine. It wasn't great; it wasn't bad; it was sufficient! I thought he looked great. You've got two massive stars, and there's so much potential here. Be careful how you use them; be careful how you expose them... If you're an up-and-coming talent and you get involved with a program with John Cena, Steve Austin, or Ric Flair in his day, Undertaker, that's — boy, you're getting elevated," he said. [H/T - Wrestling Inc.]

The arrival of Kazuchika Okada in The Elite can produce an interesting storyline if the leader of the faction, Kenny Omega, returns to the company soon. It will be interesting to see how Khan handles The Elite storyline in the future.

