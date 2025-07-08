Cope, Chris Jericho, Claudio Castagnoli and more react as AEW personality shares serious health update

AEW personality Amanda Huber shared a serious health update, and stars like Cope, Chris Jericho, and Claudio Castagnoli have now reacted to it. This goes to show how large yet close-knit the wrestling community is.

The wife of the late Brodie Lee recently revealed on Instagram that she was recovering from tonsillectomy and that she was just cleared to get back to normal with regards to her daily life.

“I haven’t posted much because I’ve had the most brutal recovery. Tonsillectomy as an adult is NO JOKE. But as of today, I’m cleared and back to normal.”

Check out the full post below:

After she posted that message, major AEW stars such as Cope, Chris Jericho, Claudio Castagnoli, Kris Statlander, Nick Wayne, Penelope Ford, Taya Valkyrie, Renee Paquette, Sammy Guevara, Brian Cage, and Thunder Rosa liked her post.

Amanda Huber's Instagram post had reactions from many stars.

What did AEW star Amanda Huber reveal right after surgery?

In the immediate aftermath of her surgery, Huber sent a message to her followers, sharing her feelings, which did not make for pleasant reading.

“This is absolutely the worst surgery I've ever had to have. All things considered, I'm doing ok and / don't need anything, I just wanted to give everyone an update but I wanted to be realistic with how I'm actually feeling. Fingers crossed that this weekend starts looking up in the healing journey 🤞.”

It is great that she has now come out on the brighter side of the situation, and the AEW personality now hopes to make a swift return to normalcy.

Sportskeeda wishes Amanda Huber a speedy recovery.

