Cope debunks common misconception about AEW's creative decisions

By Tejas Pagare
Modified Mar 28, 2025 06:25 GMT
Cope is a former TNT Champion [Image Credit: star's Instagram]

AEW star Cope recently cleared the air on major rumors about the product's creative claims. The Rated-R Superstar has been one of the few veterans of the industry. He has been vocal about helping the young stars in the industry.

Tony Khan often talked about providing several stars with creative freedom. Many fans have criticized him for the aforementioned lore, as not every star may use the benefit accurately. However, the former TNT Champion recently talked about the creative process, which doesn't resonate with the rumors.

While speaking on TV Insider, Cope shed some light on the creative decisions and claimed that talents don't get to decide the finish of the bout. He also said that finalizing a creative decision is a 'collaborative effort'.

"I don’t factor in where I end up. I always say, 'Where do you need me? You want me to go in this direction? Cool, I’ll start putting together some ideas.' It’s a collaborative effort, but I really enjoy that. I enjoy piecing together stories. Contrary to popular belief, we don’t come up with the finishes. I always just ask where do you need me? Point me in whatever direction you need me, and I’ll get to work," he said. (H/T Fightful)
Cope talks about which stars he wants to face before retiring

The former TNT Champion recently claimed that he will be hanging up his boots in the next couple of years. While he has squared off with the majority of the roster, he is yet to face many promising stars on the roster.

While speaking with TV Insider, Cope said that he would like to face stars like Kenny Omega, Will Ospreay, and many other talented stars in the company.

"I know I want to work the Swerve Strickland’s, Hangman Page’s, Jay White’s and the Kyle Fletcher’s and the Will Ospreay’s, Kenny Omega’s and the Samoa Joe’s. I haven’t worked with any of those people and would really like to do that before I hang them up," he said.
It remains to be seen what the Rated-R Superstar accomplishes in the latter years of his career.

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
