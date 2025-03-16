Cope experiences a proud moment outside AEW, Rey Mysterio sends him a message

Adam Copeland celebrated a proud moment outside AEW. WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio reacted to this news on social media.

When Cope (fka Edge) first retired from the ring in 2011, he took up acting classes and even tried to transition into becoming an actor. After returning to the ring several years later, the former Edge continued to act sporadically. Last year, he played the role of Ares in Percy Jackson and the Olympians, and appeared in three episodes of the show. However, this was enough for him to receive an Emmy nomination. He was nominated in the category of "Supporting Performer in a Preschool, Children's or Young Teen Program."

Despite not winning the award, the Rated R Superstar was in good spirits and even posted a photo with his family and some of the crew members on Instagram. He expressed how honored he was to be nominated and conveyed his gratitude for being in such a position:

"I didn’t take home The Emmy in my category, but I’m honored to be nominated, especially considering the talented folks I was up against. C’mon, never had that on my bingo card plus Ruby held an Emmy because Percy Jackson won best series! I refused to touch it, like The Stanley Cup, can’t touch it unless you win it. I got to experience all of this with my beautiful ladies. Luckiest guy in the world. Oh and season 3 is a green light baby! Now sunset strip, here come the Copelands!"

You can check out his post below:

Meanwhile, WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio also commented on his former colleague's photograph with his family as seen below:

Rey Mysterio lauds his former colleague [Image source: Screnshot of Mysterio's comment on star's Instagram post]

Jon Moxley declares his hatred for Cope

Jon Moxley and Adam Copeland are currently involved in a heated rivalry. The feud continued after Moxley retained his World Championship at AEW Revolution. The Rated R Superstar will now get another shot at the title next week on Dynamite.

Tonight on Collision, Moxley attacked his future challenger, Swerve Strickland, and then cut a promo outside the arena where he declared his hatred for the former Edge. He even warned the Rated R Superstar that he was a dead man come Wednesday.

"Consider that a free lesson, respect won't get you anywhere Swerve. Swerve, Jay White, all these guys trying to back me into a corner, [Adam] Copeland, you're all amateurs. The Rated-R Superstar, I hate your guts, I hate what you've turned me into, I hate what you've done to me, Wednesday night, it's over. Rated "R" Superman, Superstar, he's a dead man. Wednesday night on Dynamite, Copeland, it's over," he said. [0:05-0:38]

It will be interesting to see if the Rated R Superstar will be able to dethrone Jon Moxley next week.

