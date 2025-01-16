Cope to face a former WWE NXT Champion for the first time in his career in AEW

Cope (FKA Edge) returned to AEW at the Worlds End PPV on December 28, 2024, after being away for months due to a broken tibia. Since his return, The Rated R Superstar has been feuding with Jon Moxley and The Death Riders. The former TNT Champion is set to face one of Moxley's allies next week.

PAC is a former WWE star who worked with the Stamford-based company from 2012 to 2018. During his six-year tenure, he won multiple championships, including the NXT Title and the WWE Cruiserweight Championship. The Beautiful Shooting Star turned All Elite in 2019 and is currently a part of The Death Riders stable.

A few hours ago, AEW's X (FKA Twitter) account announced a match-up for next week's Dynamite, which will take place in Knoxville, Tennessee. The Rated R Superstar will take on PAC in a singles match on the company's flagship show. The two stars have never entered the ring against each other.

"NEXT Wednesday, 1/22 #AEWDynamite @thekcac | Knoxville, TN LIVE at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT on @TBSNetwork & @SportsOnMax @RatedRCope vs. PAC NEXT WEEK! The Rated R Superstar, Cope goes 1-on-1 [sic] with the @B**TARDPAC LIVE on TBS and MAX!" the post read.

Reason behind PAC's recent absence from AEW seemingly revealed

Ever since PAC joined The Death Riders, he has been heavily featured on AEW's weekly programming. But he was absent for the past few weeks. Many fans speculated that The Man That Gravity Forgot might have gone on a hiatus due to an undisclosed injury. But that's not the case.

Last week, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter released a report explaining PAC's recent absence from television. It was revealed that the 38-year-old was absent not because he was injured but because Tony Khan had given him some time off.

"PAC was given a few weeks off but returned this week. He was not out of action due to an injury," the report stated. [H/T: Wrestle Purists]

It will be interesting to see how PAC fares against Cope next week.

