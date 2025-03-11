Cope (fka Edge) breaks social media silence after AEW Revolution 2025

Cope went to war against Jon Moxley at AEW Revolution this past Sunday for the AEW World Championship. Unfortunately, he failed to dethrone The One True King.

In the closing segments of the match, Christian Cage cashed in his contract and turned the singles bout between Adam and Mox into a three-way for the AEW World Championship. Despite all odds, The Purveyor of Violence prevailed over his opponents to retain his belt.

That said, before his match at Revolution, Adam's wife Beth Phoenix logged onto her Instagram account to wish him good luck. She wrote a lengthy paragraph, motivating him before his face-off against Mox.

"Okay. I know I’ve been light on the pro wrestling posts lately, but I wanted to just share a public good luck to @ratedrcope on his match with @jonmoxley tonight on #aewrevolution. Since 2019, Adam has been putting in consistent, grueling work into giving the pro wrestling fanbase his heart body, and soul in each and every match. You all see the fruit of that labor during his on-screen appearances…but as anyone in our business knows, it’s the hours logged when the camera is off that requires the true passion and grit. I just wanted to wish you luck Adam and tell you how proud I am of the opportunity you have tonight. Unless you are one of the handful of people that have actually done it, it is impossible to understand the ability to perform as a pro wrestler at the level that you do after 30 years. I know whatever you want, you manifest it. I love you. Good luck."

After his match, the Rated-R Superstar broke his social media silence by replying to The Glamazon's post on Instagram.

"Love ya lady!" his reply read.

Cope's reply to Beth's post [Source: Phoenix's IG post's comments]

Cope might start a new feud with Swerve Strickland

After Cope's loss to Jon Moxley at Revolution, Swerve Strickland confronted him. He asked the WWE Hall of Famer to step aside and let him handle Mox. Strickland became the number one contender to challenge Mox after he beat Ricochet at the PPV. The segment took place after the event went off-air.

It remains to be seen how the veteran responds after his loss at Revolution, while Strickland prepares to challenge for the world title again.

