Cope (fka Edge) and Christian Cage rejected pitch to have WWE legend as their "little brother"

Cope (Adam Copeland) and Christian Cage were part of one of the most decorated teams in WWE history. They once recruited a legend to their group but rejected the idea of introducing him as their little brother on TV.

The WWE legend, who was aligned with E&C at one point, is Rhino. In the early 2000s, Edge and Christian, The Dudley Boyz, and The Hardy Boyz revolutionized tag team wrestling in the global juggernaut. At one point, each team recruited a third member.

The Hardys joined forces with Lita, while the Dudleys had their younger brother, Spike Dudley, on their side. E&C had ECW legend Rhino on their team. In an interview with False Finish, Rhino revealed that Cope and Christian Cage rejected the company's plans to have him dye his hair and look like their little brother.

They [the creative team] wanted to dye my hair and have me as their little brother. Adam and Jey [Christian] both went to them [WWE management] and said, ‘Listen, the fans are are going to sh*t all over this.'" [H/T: TJR Wrestling]

WWE legend Rhino namedrops dream opponents after AEW debut

Rhino made his AEW debut on last week's edition of Dynamite, which took place in his hometown of Detroit, Michigan. Despite a strong showing, he lost the match to Nick Wayne.

Following his All Elite Wrestling debut, the WWE legend revealed the stars he wanted to face in the company. He name-dropped current World Champion Jon Moxley, Christian Cage, and Cope.

“Moxley, I’ve never really mixed it up with him. Maybe Adam Copeland or Christian Cage. Both of them are on top of their game. I just watch them, and I’m blown away. Toni Storm, I would not want to get in the ring with her. I know you were talking about guys, but she’s tough. There’s countless talent there!" [H/T: Fightful]

With Rhino making a thunderous arrival in the Tony Khan-led company, it will be interesting to see if he secures a full-time role on TV.

