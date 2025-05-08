Former WWE champion wants to face Jon Moxley, Cope, and many other top stars in AEW

After making a surprise AEW debut on the May 7 edition of Dynamite in a short but intense bout against Nick Wayne, Rhino has now set his sights on some of the company's biggest names.

In a recent appearance on The WHIP Show Podcast, the former WWE Hardcore Champion revealed that Jon Moxley, Cope, and Christian Cage were at the top of his AEW dream match list. Rhino also singled out Toni Storm as one of the toughest competitors inside the squared circle. He said:

“Moxley, I’ve never really mixed it up with him. Maybe Adam Copeland or Christian Cage. Both of them are on top of their game. I just watch them, and I’m blown away. Toni Storm, I would not want to get in the ring with her. I know you were talking about guys, but she’s tough. There’s countless talent there!" [H/T: Fightful]

Rhino’s AEW debut in Detroit carried personal significance. Wrestling at the historic Masonic Temple Theatre in his hometown was a long-time goal. “It’s like stepping into history,” he said on the podcast, cherishing the opportunity to perform for Tony Khan's promotion at the iconic venue.

Having spent over 30 years in the ring, Rhino's focused on giving back to the industry. Whether it’s through mentoring younger stars or producing matches. What becomes of his career remains to be seen, but one thing’s for certain: The War Machine still has gas left in the tank to make his mark in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

You can watch the full podcast here:

Rhino could have teamed up with a top star on his AEW debut

One name among the many whom Rhino mentioned he wished to face in Tony Khan's promotion was Cope (AKA Adam Copeland). Leading up to this week's Dynamite, sources suggested an intriguing possibility that The Rated-R Superstar, who we hasn't seen on TV since the Dynasty PPV, could return at the Wednesday night show and team up with fellow hardcore legend Rhino and confront FTR, the reason behind Cope currently being sidelined.

However, the Jacksonville-based promotion took a different route with the 49-year-old, who eventually battled Nick Wayne for the ROH World TV Title.

It will be interesting to see if Rhino faces Cope in Tony Khan's company in the future.

