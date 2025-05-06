WWE legend to debut on this week's AEW Dynamite as Cope's new tag team partner? Analyzing the possibility

Adam Copeland has not appeared on AEW television since he was viciously attacked by his former trios partners Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler last month. FTR have cemented their heel turn since then, and it may be safe to say that Cope still has unfinished business with the former World Tag Team Champions. If he needs a partner to take on The Top Guys, the veteran could link up with his long-time friend and peer, Rhino, perhaps this very week on Dynamite.

At Dynasty 2025, Rated-FTR unsuccessfully challenged The Death Riders for the AEW World Trios Titles. It was after the bout that Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler united to turn on and completely destroy Adam Copeland, forcing him out of action indefinitely. The duo has since recruited the managerial services of Stokely Hathaway and is looking to recapture their former momentum, as well as their All Elite World Tag Team Championships.

FTR's heel turn has led to Dax and Cash assaulting veterans and up-and-comers alike lately. It has also brought them into conflict with Paragon and Daniel Garcia. In the meantime, Cope is seemingly on the mend and, in kayfabe, is likely itching to get his hands on his former stablemates for retaliation. The self-proclaimed "Living Legend Killers" could make an appearance this week on AEW Dynamite. Incidentally, the episode is set to feature the All Elite Wrestling debut of hardcore legend, Rhino.

FTR could try and live up to their new moniker by ambushing The Man Beast, which could prompt Rhino's former rival and peer, Adam Copeland, to return and make the save. The Rated-R Superstar could come back for vengeance against Dax and Cash, and team up with the former ECW Champion to take them down. Alternatively, Rhino could debut this Wednesday to even the odds for Cope if The Ultimate Opportunist decides to ambush FTR.

Such an angle would allow Tony Khan to take more time to develop the much-awaited reunion between Copeland and Christian Cage, since The Patriarch is still tied to his own faction at the moment.

AEW's Adam Copeland on his eventual retirement

During his appearance on First Up with Korolnek and Colaiacovo last month, Adam Copeland commented on the remaining duration of his in-ring career. The former TNT Champion revealed that he might wrestle until the end of his current deal, for around two more years.

"Not much longer. The schedule is far better than what it used to be. If you asked me to try and pull off over 200 days a year that I pulled before, there is absolutely no way because the recovery takes too long now. I'll have a match and it'll take me a good week to finally start walking normal. I've realized now, I'm 51 years old, I figure I have until maybe 53, the end of this contract," said Cope. [H/T - Fightful]

It remains to be seen if Cope and Christian will retire together in AEW.

