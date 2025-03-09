Cope (fka Edge) gives a disappointing teaser on his future plans in AEW

Cope (fka Edge) has made a major revelation about his future in AEW heading into Revolution 2025. He claimed that tomorrow may be the last time he challenges for a world title.

Ad

The Rated-R Superstar will be challenging Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship at the pay-per-view in a first-time-ever match. For the first time since becoming champion, Moxley will be alone in a title bout as three of his Death Riders stablemates have been taken out by his rivals. Meanwhile, Wheeler Yuta has seemingly turned his back on The One True King.

The WWE Hall of Famer appeared in a backstage promo earlier tonight on Collision. He addressed tomorrow's match and called out the champion for being too scared to face him. Cope believed that Moxley was afraid of him, as he was a big threat to his title reign.

Ad

Trending

The veteran then talked about his future in the business, as he claimed that he needed this win. He revealed that considering where he was in his career, this could be his final time challenging for a world title.

Expand Tweet

Cope knew the importance of his match with Jon Moxley, and it seems that he'll stop at nothing to end the title reign. Will he bring back the championship to the company and the fans? Only time will tell.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback