Cope (fka Edge) meets iconic personality as his AEW absence continues

WWE Hall of Famer Cope (fka Edge) shared a picture with an iconic pop culture personality amid his AEW absence. The Rated "R" Superstar also penned down a long note about meeting his hero.

At AEW Dynasty 2025, Cope got betrayed by FTR after they lost the World Trios Title to Death Riders. The former Edge had to be taken out on a stretcher after getting brutalized by Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler and has not been on TV since. Amid his absence, the WWE Hall of Famer was spotted with the iconic personality and metal legend, James Hetfield.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Cope shared a picture with the iconic Metallica singer, James Hetfield, revealing how they met at the Maple Leafs playoff game. The Rated "R" Superstar also admitted how Metallica had an influence on his life.

"Ya never know who you’ll run into at a @mapleleafs playoff game! Anyone who knows me, knows that @metallica have been a constant in my life. A soundtrack throughout my entire life. I’m sure that’s the same for a lot of people reading this. Sometimes it’s awesome to meet your heroes. I got to tell him that Ruby LOVES Metallica. Papa Het & Cope. Whoda thunk it? And the Leafs won in OT!!! Helluva night I will truly never forget."

AEW star teased a potential match with Cope (fka Edge)

Rush, the current AEW star and LFI member, teased a blockbuster encounter with Cope. The former ROH World Champion has been in All Elite Wrestling since 2022 but is still waiting for a major feud or storyline in his tenure. Rush recently took to X (fka Twitter) and shared a picture with the former Edge with the following caption:

"I'm not interested in children, I'm interested in icons."

Check out the original post HERE.

Moreover, the Rated "R" Superstar is still out after the brutal attack by FTR at AEW Dynasty 2025. It will be interesting to see if Cope will go after Rush upon his return.

