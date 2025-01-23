Cope (FKA Edge) name-drops 2 top current WWE stars after AEW Dynamite goes off the air

Former AEW TNT Champion Cope (FKA Edge) surprisingly name-dropped two top WWE Superstars after Dynamite went off the air last night. The Rated-R Superstar competed in the main event of the latest Wednesday Night Show.

The former Edge dropped the names of AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio after his match against PAC last night. After The Rated-R Superstar defeated The Beautiful Shooting Star, chaos erupted as The Death Riders gave the WWE Hall of Famer a beatdown before Jay White came for the save.

After the show went off the air, Jay introduced himself to Cope, saying they'd never met. Switchblade also said that they need some of the baddest guys to take down The Death Riders. After Jay left, Cope interacted with the crowd, reminding fans that he faced AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio the last time he was in Knoxville.

Notably, the erstwhile Edge battled The Phenomenal One and The Master of 619 in a Triple Threat Match as part of the WWE World Heavyweight Title Tournament in May 2023.

“Knoxville. The last time I was here, I faced AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio. Tonight, I faced PAC, and God da*n [sic], it was hard, but I’m still standing. No matter what The Death Riders do, I’m always going to get back up,” he said. [H/T: Wrestling Observer]

Tony Khan interacted with the crowd after Cope (FKA Edge)

After The Rated-R Superstar's heartfelt interaction with fans in Knoxville last night, AEW President Tony Khan showed up to interact with them. Khan recalled his fond childhood memories of watching 'Smoky Mountain Wrestling' in Knoxville.

The 42-year-old also declared that this wouldn't be the last time Dynamite came to the city.

Meanwhile, Cope's feud with Jon Moxley and The Death Riders is set to continue after what went down on AEW Dynamite this week. Only time will tell where the story is headed.

