Corey Graves seemingly poked fun at AEW President Tony Khan on WWE RAW this week 

On the latest episode of WWE RAW, Corey Graves may have taken a veiled shot at the AEW owner Tony Khan.

The All Elite President has recently been a hot topic in the pro-wrestling community due to his comments about sports journalist Ariel Helwani. Last week, Tony Khan posted a tweet calling Helwani a "fraud," which prompted a back-and-forth between the two. The incident did not go unnoticed by WWE, as Michael Cole took a dig at Tony Khan.

This week on RAW, Corey Graves also took the chance to take a veiled shot at the All Elite President. Referring to the Miz, he commented that the star was an "unbiased journalist." Corey also that WWE was "rife with those."

As of now, it remains to be seen if Tony Khan will respond to these jibes in the future.

Tony Khan is apparently interested in signing a free agent amid reported WWE interest

While the Stamford-based Promotion is seemingly taking multiple shots at Tony Khan, he is apparently trying to bag a highly-sought free agent.

Appearing on the In The Kliq podcast, the All Elite president spoke about NJPW legend Jay White's recent departure from the Japanese pro-wrestling scene. He also mentioned whether Jay would be a good fit for AEW:

"Jay White is still a big part of the New Japan roster and we'll have to see what happens with him in the future," Khan said. "He's one of the great wrestlers and we've definitely loved having him compete in AEW, wrestling against stars here. He was a big part of Forbidden Door last year and certainly would love to have him here working for us or fighting against us." (H/T: WrestlingInc)

As of now, it remains to be seen what the future holds for Jay White.

